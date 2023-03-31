Friday, March 31, 2023
     
Nitin Gadkari in Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Union Minister in India TV's iconic show this Saturday at 10 pm

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways is often credited for transforming road infrastructure of the country by laying out a web of expressways.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2023 17:45 IST
Watch Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Aap Ki Adalat on
Image Source : INDIA TV Watch Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Aap Ki Adalat on Saturday, April 1, 10 PM.

Nitin Gadkari in Aap Ki Adalat: The latest episode of India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' will feature Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The Minister for Road Transport and Highways in the Narendra Modi Cabinet will seen answering to questions from  India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. The episode will be aired on Saturday, April 1 at 10 pm.

Nitin Gadkari, who is credited for transforming road infrastructure of the country by laying out a web of expressways, is one of the few ministers who has been lauded for his work for by the Opposition too. 

When told that it is often alleged that he is 'Opposition's favourite', Nitin Gadkari had an interesting response. 

About Aap Ki Adalat

Ever since its inception in 1993, Aap Ki Adalat has some astonishing numbers associated with it. The show's videos have over 1.7 billion views across digital platforms. Currently, Aap Ki Adalat is no.1 show in its time slot within news genre. Aap Ki Adalat is world's most watched news show among TV news channels on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Is Nitin Gadkari quitting politics? Here's what minister has to say about his future

ALSO READ: Road infrastructure in India will be equal to standard of USA by 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

