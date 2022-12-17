Road infrastructure in India will be equal to standard of USA by 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The minister also stressed that India is in a good position to shape itself as an energy exporter.

Addressing the 95th FICCI annual convention in Delhi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari commented on the road infrastructure in India and said that the road infrastructure in India will be equal to the standard of the USA before the end of 2024.

"We are making the World Standard Road infrastructure in the country and promising you that before the end of 24, our road infrastructure will be equal to the standard of the USA, American standards."

Speaking about the logistics cost, Gadkari said, "Our logistics cost is a big problem. Presently, it comes to 16 per cent, but I am promising you that up to the end of 24, we will take it to the single digit, up to 9 per cent."

The minister also stressed that India is in a good position to shape itself as an energy exporter. "Green hydrogen is the fuel for the future. India is in an excellent position to shape itself as an energy exporter and this can only be possible due to the potential of green hydrogen in India. In near future, green hydrogen will be a source of energy in the aviation, railway, road transport, chemical and fertilizer industries," said Gadkari.

