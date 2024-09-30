'Govt is a 'vishkanya', don't depend on it': Nitin Gadkari over relying on subsidy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while speaking at a public event, said we should not be dependent on the government for everything. Regardless which party is in power, stay away from it, he suggested, adding a government is a 'vishkanya' (poisonous girl) and it drowns whoever it goes with.

"Do not get into its (Government's) mess. You can take whatever subsidy you want, but there is no assurance of when you will get it, whether you will get anything or not," the Union Minister said while addressing a program of 'Amazing Vidarbha Parishad' organized by Vidarbha Economic Development Council in Nagpur.

While speaking on government subsidy, he recalled, " Once my son came and said that he has received Rs 450 crores in subsidy and tax money is deposited. He asked when would he get the subsidy. I told him to pray to God because there is no assurance. Will you get it, it is possible. When it will come, the Ladli Behan Yojana has just started, so the subsidy money has to be given to them for their work, naturally, it has got stuck."

"We should plan on our own," he asserted.

"Some time ago, the textile industry was closed. They did not get power subsidy. Textile units were on the verge of closure. The problem is that we don't plan on our own. The biggest challenge is that there is a lack of investors in Vidarbha who can invest Rs 500-1,000 crores. Due to this, big projects are not coming to us. We are constantly trying to find someone, but we are not able to get any," he added.

Gadkari earlier also called the government a 'Vishkanya'

In June 2023, Gadkari, while addressing a program under the aegis of Krishi Vikas Pratishthan in Nagpur, said the government is like a 'Vishkanya' whose shadow can ruin any project.

"The government's interference, its involvement and even its shadow can ruin any project like a 'vishkanya'," he added.

The Union Minister said not only today even when he was the leader of the Opposition, he firmly believes in the theory that people have faith in God and the government but the government's intervention and event its shadow can ruin a project that is why the government is like a 'vishkanya' (poison girl). The one who stays away from the government can progress," he elaborated.

Also read: Shah slams Kharge for dragging PM into his ill health: 'May he live to see creation of Viksit Bharat by 2047'