NITI Aayog selects Jammu and Kashmir for pilot project on UNDP SDGs

NITI Aayog has selected the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for the first pilot project on Sustained Developmental Goals during which the J&K administration would get a chance to work with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This was stated by Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring and Information, Rohit Kansal at a meeting held with top J&K officials to review the progress made under different Outreach Programmes conducted across the UT.

He said the Lieutenant Governor is touring various parts of the UT and taking firsthand accounts of the issues which are being faced by the people and subsequently their redressal in the shortest possible time frame. On Union Ministers' Outreach Programme, he said various issues and grievances were taken up by people during the programme with visiting Central Ministers and have been forwarded to the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DC) for their redress.

He asked the DCs to complete all the work committed during the outreach programmes within a stipulated time. While discussing the follow-ups on the Back to Village programme phases, Kansal directed the DCs to start working on report cards pertaining to issues, problems and other grievances that came up during these outreach programmes and to submit their status reports.

He also asked the DCs to complete the installation of grievance boxes at all Panchayats of J&K at the earliest so that all the complaints could be addressed in a speedy manner, while directing them to devise a mechanism and designate officers who would monitor the boxes and subsequently send these grievances to the concerned departments for redressal. Terming the Back To Village 1 (B2V1) as an outstanding success which was followed by B2V2, he emphasized on the completion of all the work undertaken under the second phase of the B2V outreach programme.

