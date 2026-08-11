'Zombie drug clip was from Rajasthan, not Punjab’: Harbhajan Singh gets fact-checked by Punjab Police

Amritsar:

The Punjab Police has fact-checked BJP MP Harbhajan Singh over his post on "zombie drug clip". The Punjab Police in a post on X said, "the video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan—not Punjab—and has no connection with Punjab Police. A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident. We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police."

Earlier, Harbhajan Singh criticised the Punjab government sharing the video of two men in an inebriated state in a post on X. "The governments have ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth. It makes me want to cry seeing all this. Forgive my Punjab... Excuse Punjab. Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery—today, that same Punjab's youth is besieged by addictions," Singh said.

Meanwhile, BJP Punjab has shared another viral clip on "Zombie drug users" asking Punjab Police to respond. "The scourge of drugs in Punjab is increasing day by day, videos of youth swaying under the influence of drugs keep coming to the fore every other day, these videos are of Punjab's own youth, does the Punjab Police have any answer regarding this? I hope you will give a response on this too," read BJP Punjab's post on X.

Political backslash over Harbhajan Singh's post

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal hit back at Singh over his post, saying, "Many BJP people spread this lie together yesterday. Did the order come from the PMO? Does the PMO spread lies in the country?"

Punjab Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur slammed Singh saying, "the people of Punjab will never forgive you for this" "Look at the desperation to please his political bosses. He is sharing a video from Rajasthan and lying that it is from Punjab. You will do anything for BJP ki dalali, even if it means ruining Punjab's image," said the minister.

Punjab Public Works Minister Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO criticised Singh saying it, "BJP’s standard modus operandi.” "This video is from Rajasthan, but he lies to ruin the image of the state that gave him his entire career. Punjabis see right through this dirty propaganda," the minister in a post on X read.

Viral video shows two men in an intoxicated state

The video showed two men in an intoxicated state wearing turbans and standing motionless in a busy road. As per the viral video widely shared, the men were seen struggling to stand or move ahead.

What is Zombie drug?

Zombie drug is a mixture of Xylazine and synthetic opioids like Fentanyl. Xylazine is a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer used for animals like horses and cattle. The drug heavily affects the central nervous system leaving the users in a motionless state, as per multiple science journals.

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