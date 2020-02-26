Image Source : PTI CISF to take over security of Jammu, Srinagar airports (Representational Image)

The process of induction of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the hyper sensitive and strategically important Srinagar and Jammu airports has been completed. According to an order issued by the J&K police headquarters on Tuesday, all the police personnel of J&K Police presently posted at the twin airports are being transferred to their parent zones with immediate effect.

"All the police personnel presently attached with the twin airports of Union Territory of J&K under the orders of PHQ/APHQ/SHQ are hereby detached and repatriated to their parent district/battalions/units with immediate effect," the order said.

The order, however, said that all the police personnel presently deployed by AHJ Jammu at the helipads of Katra and Sanjichat shall continue to perform their duties from the security wing under the supervision of SSP (security) Jammu with immediate effect.

Gazetted officers posted at the twin airports have also been relieved with immediate effect. However, 24 officers and police personnel of J&K Police will continue to remain attached with the two airports.

The move to formally hand over the security of the two airports to the CISF came in January after the arrest of tainted J&K Police DSP Davinder Singh. Singh was arrested while he was transporting Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, his accomplice and a law school drop out to Jammu.

Singh was associated with the anti-hijacking unit of the J&K Police and was posted at the Srinagar airport as part of the official team that received a delegation of foreign envoys days before his arrest.

The J&K administration had reportedly written to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting the CISF to take over the security of the two airports which were manned by J&K Police and the CISF.

Also Read: IAF flight leaves for China carrying 15 tonnes of medical supplies

Also Read: System for natural disaster alerts launched for coastal Andhra