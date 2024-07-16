Govt reconstitutes NITI Aayog under chairmanship of PM Modi, Manjhi, Chirag, other allies included: Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The government on Tuesday reconstituted the NITI Aayog with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the Chairperson and Suman K Berry as the Vice-Chairman. A Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said that in continuation of the Cabinet Secretariat's notifications, the Prime Minister has approved the revised composition of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog).

Full-Time members of the reconstituted NITI Aayog

VK Saraswat Professor Ramesh Chand Dr VK Paul Arvind Virmani

Ex-officio Members

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of Rural Development Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Special Invitees

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers HD Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation Jual Oram, Minister of Tribal Affairs Annpurna Devi, Minister of Women and Child Development Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing Industries Rao lnderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

While the prime minister remains the chairperson of the Aayog, there are no changes in the post of Vice Chairman and other full-time members.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the new ex officio member, while Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda and Minister of Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy are new members after their inclusion in the Union Cabinet.

"In continuation of Cabinet Secretariat notification... the Prime Minister has approved the revised composition of NITI Aayog," a notification from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

Under the revised composition of Niti Aayog, Suman K Bery will continue to hold the Vice Chairman post, while VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand, VK Paul and Arvind Virmani will remain full-time members.

ALSO READ | 'Congress will snatch OBC quota, give it to Muslims': Amit Shah in poll-bound Haryana