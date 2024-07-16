'Congress will snatch OBC quota, give it to Muslims': Amit Shah in poll-bound Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah during the Backward Class Samman Sammelan in Mahedragarh, Haryana.

Haryana: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form the government with full majority and cautioned against the Congress saying like Karnataka, the Grand Old Party will snatch the reservation for backward classes and give it to Muslims.

Speaking at an event in Mahendragarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "For the third time in the elections of Haryana, BJP is going to form a government with full majority... In Karnataka, the Congress snatched the reservation for backward classes and gave it to Muslims. The same will happen here if they come (to power) here. I want to assure you that we will not allow Muslim reservation in Haryana..."

"If Congress forms the government, they will do the same in Haryana too," Amit Shah said while addressing the state-level Backward Classes Samman Sammelan in poll-bound Haryana.

He said the Congress has always been against the backward classes. "In 1957, the Kaka Kalelkar Commission was formed for OBC reservation, but the Congress did not implement it for years. In 1980, Indira Gandhi shelved the Mandal Commission. When it was introduced in 1990, Rajiv Gandhi opposed OBC reservation by giving a speech for two hours and 43 minutes."

He said in 2014 after becoming Prime Minister Modi had told the whole country that his government is the government of Dalits, poor and backward people.

"The BJP has done the work of giving the country its first empowered backward-class Prime Minister. By giving 27 out of 71 ministers from the backward class, Narendra Modi ji has done the work of honouring the OBCs of Haryana and the country," Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister listed the work done by the Prime Minister for the OBC community and said that he ensured reservations for them in various educational institutions.

“I want to assure you that we will not allow Muslim reservation in Haryana," he said.

Challenging Congress leader and two-time chief minister Bhupinder Hooda, he said, "I have brought the account of every penny, come to the field with the data."

Ahead of the Assembly election, likely slated in October, the BJP, which is contesting the polls alone, is eyeing to woo backward classes that account for 27 per cent of the state’s population. This was the second visit of Amit Shah in less than three weeks to the state where the BJP has been in power since October 2014.

Earlier, the Home Minister was received by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his Cabinet colleagues.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya meets BJP chief JP Nadda, holds discussions on upcoming byelections: Sources