Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: India's first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary auditorium opens

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ambani family at the launch event

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening: Mumbai on Friday got a first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary Centre- the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre as it was launched in the presence of members of Ambani families and other dignitaries. The Centre is highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for art teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults, etc. with an exquisite showcase of the best of India across music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to audiences from India and the world.

What Nita Ambani said

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Nita Ambani said, “Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, dance and drama, literature and folklore, arts and crafts and science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India.”

Image Source : INDIA TVAmbani family at the newly launched Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

What Isha Ambani said

Speaking on NMACC, Isha Ambani said, “The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother’s passion for arts, culture and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India.”

Image Source : INDIA TVAnand Piramal and Akash Ambani at the newly launched Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Cultural program at launch event

The launch programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called ‘Swadesh’ along with three blockbuster shows – a musical theatrical called ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’; a costume art exhibition called ‘India in Fashion’ and a visual art show called ‘Sangam/Confluence’. Together, the programming is and exploration into the diversity of India’s cultural traditions and their impact on the world, while also showcasing the diversity of spaces at the Cultural Centre.

The launch programming has been imagined to highlight India’s immense cultural impact and provide a platform where the artist meets the audience. The one-of-its-kind art and craft exposition called ‘Swadesh’ celebrates unique and iconic Indian regional artforms including eight stunning crafts that the Reliance Foundation has supported over the years, such as Pichwai, Banarasi weaving, Pattachitra, Sozni embroidery, Blue Pottery, Kal Baffi, Paithani and candles made by the visually impaired.

Also read: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: Mumbai to get first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary Centre

About the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world. Spread across the Centre’s concourses is captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including ‘Kamal Kunj’ – one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

The three arts showcases :

1. ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ -India’s biggest ever musical, with a line-up of exceptional Indian talent, along with a Tony & Emmy awardwinning crew, has been conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. The immersive theatrical experience will premiere inside the Centre’s 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, which also features a world-class stage that is framed by the largest proscenium in India. The marquee production will bring together exceptional Indian talent such as Ajay-Atul (music), Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, (choreography) along with 350+ artists including an epic 55-piece live orchestra from Budapest, to showcase India’s cultural journey through history. The visual spectacle will also feature over 1,100 costumes designed by leading fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

2. India in Fashion - Curated by prolific author and costume expert Hamish Bowles and designed by award-winning exhibition designer Patrick Kinmonth along with Rooshad Shroff, this first-of-its-kind exhibition will showcase over 140 pieces of costume documenting India's impact on the global fashionable imagination. The India-inspired pieces have been sourced from some of the biggest museums and unseen personal collections from around the globe. The exhibition’s spectacular set will feature costumes from iconic brands such as Chanel and Dior to key historic pieces dating as far back as the 18th century.

3. Sangam/Confluence - Marking the opening of the Art House - a dedicated space for visual arts, it will feature multiple pieces from 5 Indian and 5 international artists celebrating India’s diverse cultural impulses and traditions. Curated by Jeffrey Deitch and Ranjit Hoskote, the exhibit is inspired by the idea of unions deeply rooted in Indian culture. From the works of internationally acclaimed artists like Anselm Kiefer and Francesco Clemente - whose pieces will be displayed in India for the very first time - to the works of traditional Indian artists like Shantibai, this show is truly a melting pot of unique narratives.

Latest India News