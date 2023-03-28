Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: Mumbai to get first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary Centre

Follow us on Image Source : NITA MUKESH AMBANI CULTURAL CENTRE The Grand Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

Strategically located in Mumbai’s central precinct of Bandra Kurla Complex, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of art, conceived to spark artistic curiosity within the community. It presents the rare alchemy of craft and culture which is drawn from centuries of tradition.

Describing the centre as “our commitment to preserve and promote Indian arts,” Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation said, “I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing people together from across India and the world.”

Speaking on NMACC, Isha Ambani said, “The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother’s passion for arts, culture and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India.”

Built with the passion for preserving and promoting India’s vast repository of art and craft, the centre aims to spotlight the country’s rich cultural legacy at its best, creating intimate connections between artistes and audience.

The NMACC is a truly inclusive centre for performers and visitors, as well as for dreamers and creators. It aims to make art accessible to everyone with world-class infrastructure.

Let us now take a tour of the NMACC.

An Art and Culture space for all Art

Image Source : NITA MUKESH AMBANI CULTURALArt House at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Envisioned as the epicentre of Indian and global art, the Art House at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre weaves in the beauty of art into everyday narratives. The four-storey dedicated art space, situated right next to the fountain of joy at the Jio World Centre, has been designed to showcase treasures of global and Indian art to the audience in India through a shifting array of installations and exhibits. In a nutshell, it enables India to see the world through a wider cultural lens.

The Cultural Centre’s facade – a larger-than-life cuff bracelet design – speaks of India’s rich heritage. And the distinctive architecture of the Art House sparks curiosity for deeper exploration.

It comprises 16,000 sq. ft. of versatile space, built as per global museum specifications. The modular façade makes for easy installation.

Not just art, the space lends itself well to tech programmes, workshops and educational events as well. The Art House stands as a beacon, encouraging new talent, as well as community building and collaboration.

Box

For Art’s Sake

16,000 sq. ft. versatile space

Built as per global museum specifications

Modular facade makes for easy installation

Accessible venue

The Cube

Image Source : NITA MUKESH AMBANI CULTURALThe Cube at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

A gateway to surreal and intimate performances, The Cube encourages and promotes emerging Indian artistes from new and experimental theatre, spoken word, stand-up comedy, and music.

With a moveable stage and seating, the 125-seat Cube can be transformed to host a variety of performances, making it an incubator of new art forms, and the go-to platform for unearthing innovative, new-age talent.

The space features a Panasonic laser projection system and an assisted listening system with infrared emitters to make every performance feel real. Adding to the cutting-edge technology, is a fully integrated video recording and production set-up with 5G connectivity, making filming and streaming live performances a lot simpler.

Constantly pushing the boundaries of art, The Cube with its unique nature and world-class features adds a touch of exclusivity to riveting performances.

Box

125 people flexible seating capacity

Fully LED-driven theatrical lighting system

Panasonic Laser projection system

Assistive listening devices

Accessible theatre

The Grand Theatre

Image Source : NITA MUKESH AMBANI CULTURAL CENTREThe Grand Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Meticulously designed for immersive experiences, every performance at The Grand Theatre is magical, thanks to the combination of a world-class integrated Dolby Atmos surround sound system and virtual acoustic system, ingenious seating arrangement, and a programmable lighting system, which, enhanced by 8,400+ Swarovski crystals, creates a unique, multi-dimensional experience.

Staying true to the founder’s vision of ‘Bringing the best of India and the World’, the size of the theatre’s stage is designed to host major travelling productions and touring houses from anywhere across the globe.

The most technologically advanced theatre in India, The Grand Theatre has 2,000 seats across three levels. While every viewing experience is designed to be unparalleled, the 18 Diamond Boxes add an extra layer of exclusivity, with a spectacular complimentary lounge and dedicated food and beverage services.

Keeping media consumption patterns of the modern era in mind, The Grand Theatre is also equipped with integrated recording and projection facilities, along with dedicated translation booths. One of the stand-out features of the theatre is the special absorbent wood that reduces reflections and makes the stage the centrepiece for your ears too.

Box:

2,000 people seating capacity

18 Diamond Boxes

Bespoke Swarovski ceiling

Integrated Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System

Assistive listening devices

Accessible theatre

Diamond Boxes

An out-of-the-box experience

Diamond Boxes are the most exclusive seats in The Grand Theatre. All 18 Diamond Boxes are built along pivotal viewing points of the theatre, offering spectacular views of the action on stage, along with the lush privacy of your own space.

Every box has an exclusive adjoining Diamond Lounge, stuffed with distinguished welcome amenities, and a private powder room

The Diamond Box experience also includes a specially curated menu with the best of Indian and international gourmet indulgences

You can also choose from an extensive selection of global spirits and wines from the comfort of your private lounge

Immerse yourself in a spellbinding experience on stage, while a dedicated butler attends to your every need

Be it a milestone celebration, family get-together or an intimate date, our team of experts curate a one-of-a-kind experience for you, featuring the best of everything, from cakes and champagne to flowers and personalised décor

The Studio Theatre

Image Source : NITA MUKESH AMBANI CULTURAL CENTRE The Studio Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The Studio Theatre is both technologically advanced and intimate. The 250-seat space features a telescopic seating system that allows quick and easy transformation depending on the needs of the event. Unparalleled soundproofing capabilities and a world-class integrated Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System bring the audience closer to performances than ever before. All this makes The Studio Theatre ideal for everything – ranging from smaller-scale performances to large community events.

The Studio Theatre also features a tension wire grid — the first-of-its-kind in India. It makes lighting and rigging during production easier than ever, helping save valuable production time.

Fully integrated video recording and production capabilities, coupled with a robust programming schedule featuring some of the most talented Indian artistes, makes this is an ideal space for the people.

Box:

250 people seating capacity

Flexible stage

Integrated Dolby Atmos surround sound system

Fully LED-driven theatrical lighting system

Assistive listening devices available

Accessible theatre

Pavilion for Travelling Art Shows

The centre is also home to Pavilion 1, a transformative space that offers a museum-like, convertible area of 52,627 sq. ft, ideal for hosting blockbuster travelling art shows, interactive exhibitions, expansive installations, and other immersive art experiences. The one-of-its-kind, 5G-enabled space is equipped with large format LED display walls, latest digital and directional signage technology, 1 tonne capacity hanging points at 4.5 m x 4.5 m grid, and other mindful features such as space temperature control and wireless telephony that make the space a dynamic venue for imaginative displays.

Public Art

The cultural centre seamlessly integrates public art into its transformative spaces, creating a visually stimulating, unique environment that engages viewers in conversation. The installations and exhibits are thoughtfully assembled to weave in the joy and beauty of visual arts into everyday narratives.

A Wide World of Flavours

Curated to reflect the city’s vibrant culinary scene, food is at the heart of the artistic conversations at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. With a team of world-class chefs, we ensure that every experience is complemented by an impeccable culinary service at our select dining spaces.

An Ode to Mumbai

Home to the lotus-inspired Fountain of Joy, the Dhirubhai Ambani Square celebrates Mumbai’s vibrant spirit. The fountain offers a spectacular display of soaring jets of water that rise up to 45 ft as they pulse to music, mist, and colours. Special shows are hosted on national holidays and festivals, creating a beautiful display across the city’s skyline.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Space under flyover turned into sports complex | WATCH