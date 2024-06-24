Nita Ambani offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, invites Lord Shiva to Anant-Radhika wedding | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nita Ambani at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Varanasi: Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, offered prayers on Monday at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, and presented an invitation to Lord Shiva for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant on July 12, 2024.

Notably, this is the first time in ten years that Nita Ambani has visited Varanasi. She also participated in the Ganga Aarti ceremony and told reporters that she was happy the see the development and change in Varanasi over the years. She was also full of praise for the Kashi Corridor and Namo Ghat along with the solar projects and cleanliness initiatives in the area.

Nita Ambani also said she had a good relationship with the artisans of Varanasi, with whom she planned to meet after the Ganga Aarti ceremony. The Reliance Foundation chairperson also spoke about giving them global recognition through her company. Nita Ambani also said she would visit Varanasi again after Anant and Radhika's wedding.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently hosted a four-day extravaganza in Italy, cruising across the Mediterranean, which boasted a guest list of eminent Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Disha Patani. International stars like Adam Sandler also reportedly attended the festivities. The guests were treated to a luxurious cruise experience with delicious food, live music, and breathtaking views of the sea. The party was a perfect blend of glitz, glamour, and sophistication.

Entertainment for the 800-strong guest list included renowned performers like Andrea Bocelli, Pitbull, and Guru Randhawa. The itinerary featured a lavish lunch, a "Starry Night" party, a "Roman Holiday" with a toga theme, and a masquerade ball in Cannes.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations have been the talk of the town ever since it began on March 1 in Jamnagar. Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremonies have begun with their Lagan Lakhvanu on February 16 in Jamnagar. 'Lagan Lakhvanu' is an auspicious Gujarati ritual wherein written invitations are offered to Gods to seek their blessings.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and MS Dhoni dazzle at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise bash