Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and MS Dhoni dazzle at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise bash

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and MS Dhoni dazzle at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

A few weeks have passed since the extravagant second round of pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded in Italy. However, numerous images from the event are still surfacing online. An unseen photo has surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy. The picture features Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh alongside legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, all looking dapper and enjoying a "boys' night out" during the extravagant cruise celebration.

In the picture, Salman Khan is seen wearing a black suit, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni seated next to him, also dressed in an all-black suit. Both are smiling. Soon-to-be dad Ranveer Singh, standing behind Salman Khan, exudes his characteristic enthusiasm. He too is in a black suit, complemented by a white bow tie. Salman Khan's nephews are present in the photo as well. Sohail Khan's son appears stylish in a black suit similar to that of his uncle, positioned in front of Ranveer Singh.

Fans have been quick to react to the viral photo, with many calling it the ultimate crossover event. Comments like "This should break the internet, The Picture Perfect." and "Two titans of their fields grace Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash" highlight the excitement surrounding the unlikely camaraderie.

This image is just a glimpse into the grandeur of the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding celebrations. The couple, who are set to tie the knot on July 12th in Mumbai, hosted a four-day extravaganza in Italy, cruising across the Mediterranean. The guest list boasted a constellation of Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Disha Patani. International stars like Adam Sandler also reportedly attended the festivities.

Entertainment for the 800-strong guest list included renowned performers like Andrea Bocelli, Pitbull, and Guru Randhawa. The itinerary featured a lavish lunch, a "Starry Night" party, a "Roman Holiday" with a toga theme, and a masquerade ball in Cannes.

While Khan, Singh, and Dhoni's photo is grabbing headlines now, the opulent affair was a whirlwind of celebrations, cementing its place as one of the most talked-about pre-wedding bashes in recent memory.

