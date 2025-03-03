NIT Hamirpur final-year student dies by suicide, investigation underway The student, a native of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and enrolled in a dual degree programme at the prestigious Himachal Pradesh institute, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Sunday evening.

In a shocking incident, a final-year student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur allegedly committed suicide. As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Ayansh Sharma, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. He was enrolled in a dual degree programme at the premier institute in Himachal Pradesh. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Sunday evening, they said.

Fellow students informed the NIT authority and the matter was reported to the police. Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur said the incident is being probed. The student's family has been informed, police said.

NIT Patna student found hanging in hostel

Last year in September, a student had committed suicide in the girls hostel in the under-construction NIT campus located at Sikandarpur in Bihta, adjacent to the capital Patna following which students created a ruckus. The police had found a suicide note which says that she took the extreme step due to personal and family reasons.

After receiving information about the unrest, the local Bihta police reached the spot. The police first took the student to ESIC hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. After the death, ruckus had started in Bihta NIT and Patna NIT campus.

(With PTI inputs)

