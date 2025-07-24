Nishikant Dubey confronted by Marathi MPs in Parliament amid Hindi Vs Marathi row, claims Congress MP Over the past few days, the Hindi Vs Marathi debate has been heating up in Mumbai. Videos have surfaced showing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers confronting and allegedly attacking Hindi-speaking individuals.

New Delhi:

The ongoing Hindi Vs Marathi language row in Maharashtra reached the corridors of Parliament on Wednesday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey was reportedly confronted by a group of Marathi MPs in the Parliament lobby over his controversial remarks on the language issue. Speaking to India TV over the phone, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said that Dubey was surrounded by several Marathi lawmakers who demanded an explanation for his comments targeting Maharashtra. She claimed the MPs asked, "Why did you make objectionable statements against Maharashtra? Tell us, who exactly do you plan to thrash?"

Gaikwad said that Dubey appeared startled by the fierce tone of the Congress women MPs and quickly retorted, "No, no... Jai Maharashtra," before swiftly exiting the scene.

How did the incident unfold?

Around 12:30 to 1 pm, a group of Maharashtra MPs were reportedly looking for Nishikant Dubey in the Parliament lobby. During the search, they spotted BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and enquired about Dubey's whereabouts. Meanwhile, Dubey himself approached them at that very moment. Soon after, MPs, including Varsha Gaikwad, Pratibha Dhanorkar, Shobha Bachhav, and others surrounded him and questioned his comments.

Taken aback by the aggressive posture of the women MPs, Dubey appeared shaken and responded, “No, no... it’s not like that... Jai Maharashtra,” and made his way out. The slogan "Jai Maharashtra" drew attention from other MPs nearby. The entire exchange reportedly occurred near the Parliament canteen.

Why is the controversy brewing?

Over the past few days, the Hindi Vs Marathi debate has been heating up in Mumbai. Videos have surfaced showing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers confronting and allegedly attacking Hindi-speaking individuals. In response, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had made provocative remarks. "You people are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you even have? If you’re brave enough to attack Hindi speakers, then why not do the same to those speaking Urdu, Tamil, or Telugu?" he had said.

Dubey further added, "If you're such big bosses, step outside Maharashtra — come to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, or Tamil Nadu — we'll thrash you soundly. We respect all Marathi people and those from Maharashtra who fought for India’s freedom, but Raj and Uddhav Thackeray are stooping to low politics ahead of the BMC elections.” Dubey had even challenged them saying, "If they are truly brave, they should go to Mahim and try to beat a single Hindi or Urdu speaker in front of the Mahim Dargah."

ALSO READ: BJP's Nishikant Dubey dares Uddhav, Raj Thackeray to visit north India, Tamil Nadu | Reactions so far