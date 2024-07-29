Nirmala Sitharaman bursts into laughter after Rahul Gandhi said THIS in Lok Sabha | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nirmala Sitharaman, Rahul Gandhi during Lok Sabha proceedings

During the Lok Sabha proceedings of the monsoon session, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi targeting the government over the recently presented Union Budget. During this, he gave the example of Mahabharat's Chakravyuh. Referring to the incident of Abhimanyu being killed by being trapped in a Chakravyuh, Rahul Gandhi said that what was done to Abhimanyu is being done to the people of Hindustan. Meanwhile, he said something that left Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laughing on Monday.

Rahul started showing the picture of the halwa ceremony

Actually, Rahul Gandhi tried to show a picture of the halwa ceremony in the Lok Sabha, to which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla refused, as it is against the rule. On this, the Leader of the Opposition said, "I want to explain by showing the picture that the budget halwa is being distributed and in this picture not a single OBC officer is visible. Even a tribal officer and a Dalit officer are not visible. What is happening? The country's halwa is being distributed and they are not the only ones involved in it.''

Nirmala Sitharaman placed her hand on her forehead

As soon as Rahul Gandhi said this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started laughing and placed both her hands on her forehead. Following this, there was a ruckus in the house. However, amid the chaos, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha continued his speech. He said, ''Sir, you are eating halwa and the rest of the people are not getting halwa. We have found out that 20 officers have prepared the budget. If you people want names, then I can also give you the names of these officers.''

Rahul Gandhi reacts

Later, Rahul Gandhi reacted to the incident. In a post on social media platform X, he said, "Today in Parliament, when I raised the issue of caste census, the Finance Minister laughed and ridiculed this serious issue. Such a dismissive response to the most important issue related to the lives of 90% of the country's population has exposed the intentions, mindset and motives of the BJP." Emphasising his promise of conducting caste census, Rahul Gandhi said, "I want to tell the BJP that we will make caste census a reality at all costs and provide justice to the deprived. I.N.D.I.A. will bring out the X-Ray of the country."

