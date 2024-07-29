Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt, says 'atmosphere of fear prevails in country'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, while participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget of 2024-25, targeted the Modi government on several issues, including farmers' woes and Agniveer row. He used the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif to say that an atmosphere of fear pervades the country. The Congress leader alleged that the budget's sole aim was to strengthen the framework of monopoly capital, political monopoly and the deep state. He also asserted that an atmosphere of fear prevails in the country.

Gandhi cites 'chakravyuh' to attack government

The fear is spreading through a 'chakravyuh' with everybody trapped in it, including BJP MPs, farmers and workers, he asserted in the Lok Sabha.

"Thousands of years ago in Haryana, in Kurukshetra, six people killed a youth, Abhimanyu, in a 'chakravyuh'. A 'chakravyuh' has violence and fear. Abhimanyu was trapped and killed in the 'chakravyuh'," he said.

His reference was to the Mahabharat legend according to which Abhimanyu was killed in a 'chakravyuh' -- a multi-tiered maze and formation -- in which he was trapped.

The 'chakravyuh' is also called a 'Padmavyūha' which is a multi-tiered formation that looks like a lotus (the BJP symbol), he added.

Rahul Gandhi bats for caste census

While pressing for the caste-based census, Gandhi said, "You build a 'chakravyuh', and we break the 'chakravyuh'. The opposition would break this cycle by carrying out a caste census."

"In the 21st century, another 'chakravyuh' has been prepared, it is in the form of lotus and the prime minister (Narendra Modi) wears the symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhinmanyu is being done with youth, women, farmers and MSMEs," he said.

The Congress leader said the 'chakravyuh' that has captured India has three forces -- the idea of monopoly capital and concentration of financial power; institutions and agencies such as the CBI, ED and IT department; and the political executive.

These three together are at the heart of the 'chakravyuh' and have devastated this country, Gandhi said.

"My expectation was that this budget would weaken this 'chakravyuh'. We expected that it would help farmers, labourers and small and medium businesses. But the sole aim of the business is to strengthen the framework of monopoly business, political monopoly and the deep state or the agencies," Gandhi said.

"This 'chakravyuh' attacked and destroyed the small and medium business -- this was done through demonetisation and tax terrorism. The budget did nothing to end this tax terrorism...the finance minister did not say a word on paper leak," Gandhi said. In his address, Gandhi said the I.N.D.I.A bloc will ensure that farmers get the legal guarantee for MSP. He slammed the Centre over the internship announcement in the Budget in which the youths will get the opportunity to do internship in the top 500 companies of the country.

Gandhi promises law for MSP

“I want to tell the farmers of the country that we will do what they (NDA) have not done. We will pass (the bill for) guaranteed legal MSP in this House. Before this Budget, the middle class used to support PM Modi. On his orders, the middle class banged ‘thalis’ during Covid. Now with this Budget, you have stabbed the same middle class in the back and chest,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress MP said, “There are two people who control India’s infrastructure and business. They have airports, telecom systems, ports and now they are venturing into railways. They have a monopoly over the country’s money. I have to speak on them.”

Rajnath Vs Gandhi on Agniveer

Gandhi raised Agniveer issue in his speech, saying the youth have been trapped in Agniveer 'chakravyuh' and the government have made no provisions in the budget for pension for them. He raised the issue of compensation for a martyr (Agniveers), asserting it was insurance, and that the government did not provide any compensation for the death of an Agniveer in a landmine explosion in Naushera, Jammu and Kashmir, in January.

Responding to the Gandhi's allegation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Leader of Opposition was misleading the nation over the Agniveer issue.

"The issue of national security is sensitive. Efforts are being made to mislead the country. I want to say that whenever you order (Speaker), I am ready to give my statement on the issue of Agniveers before the House," Singh said in the House.

(With PTI inputs)

