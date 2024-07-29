India trapped in 'chakravyuh' represented by lotus symbol: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke about the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP stating that "there's an atmosphere of fear in the country" and even BJP MPs are scared. He remarked that the country is now trapped in a "Chakravyuh of lotus," referring to the BJP's symbol. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prominently displaying the lotus symbol and claimed that a new Chakravyuh has been created in the 21st century.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him...I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses...Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'...Six people control today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani."

After Speaker Om Birla's intervention, he said, "If you want, I will omit the names of NSA, Ambani and Adani, and take just 3 names."

Here are top quotes from Rahul Gandhi's address