Govt to bring 25 schemes under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan in 116 districts within 125 days: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a massive rural public works scheme ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens.

Addressing a presser, Sitharaman said, "Within 125 days, for 116 districts, nearly 25 schemes of the government will be brought together under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, we will reach saturation levels for each of those schemes within those 125 days."

She further informed that everyone who needs an assignment in these 116 districts will be given work under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. "Broad estimated expenditure for the scheme is Rs 50,000 crores, the money allotted for this will be front-loaded," she added.

She also said that the government has ‘meticulously mapped’ the skills of thousands of migrant workers displaced due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Workers from all over the country wanted to go back to villages a little while after the lockdown began, and central and state govt made some arrangements, and they have gone back. We have looked at the districts to which they have largely returned,” the Finance Minister said while discussing the Centre’s Rs 50,000-crore scheme for migrants.

In a bid to provide relief to migrant labourers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20. This public work scheme will help the migrant labourers, who have returned to their states, to find livelihood opportunities amid this crisis.

The campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states will help migrant workers. There six states are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha.

These 116 districts are those where at least 25,ooo migrants have returned in each case.

The scheme will help to create infrastructure in the rural regions with a resource envelope of ₹50,000 crore, the central government said in a statement.

