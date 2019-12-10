Nirbhaya case convicts shifted to Tihar jail, likely to be hanged soon

Image Source : PTI Nirbhaya case convicts shifted to Tihar jail

The fourth convict in the Nirbhaya rape case has been shifted to Tihar Jail. The development comes after one of the accused, Pawan Gupta, was moved from Mandoli jail in Delhi. According to sources, he is currently lodged in jail number 2 of Tihar jail, which has led to speculation that the four accused are likely to be hanged soon. The other three convicts - Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay are already lodged in Tihar jail.

Earlier, Vinay Sharma, one of the accused in the rape case, had moved a plea before President Ram Nath Kovind asking for the immediate withdrawal of the mercy petition sent by the Union Home Ministry to the President.

Sharma claimed that he sought the withdrawal since the aforementioned petition has neither his signature nor was it ever authorised by him.

Normally, a convict is hanged 14 days after the rejection of mercy plea by President, however, the date of the execution could be brought forward if the Centre and state government thinks that the waiting period of 14 days could create law & order issues.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic, was brutally gang-raped on December 16, 2012, inside a running bus by six people in Delhi. The shocking incident left the nation stunned and forced the government to tighten the rape laws.

The four rapists were given death sentence by the trial court, which was later upheld by the High court and the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Bihar jail asked to make execution ropes; speculation rife it's for Nirbhaya convicts

Also Read | Nirbhaya rape case: Tihar jail approaches other prisons for hangman