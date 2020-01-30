Image Source : PTI Court seeks status report on Nirbhaya convict application

A Delhi court on Thursday sought a status report from Tihar Jail authorities about the application filed by the Nirbhaya convict's lawyer seeking stay on the death sentence in view of the pendency of mercy plea of Vinay Sharma. Additional Sessions Judge A.K. Jain directed jail authorities to file the report by 10 a.m. on Friday.

The court's direction to the jail authorities came after one of the four convicts, Vinay, moved the court seeking stay on the death warrant issued against death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The application filed through Advocate A.P. Singh, who sought court's direction to the Tihar Jail authorities to stay the execution of the convicts until the determination of the mercy petition and other legal remedies.

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case are sentenced to be hanged on February 1.

