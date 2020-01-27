Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma draws paintings, pens dairy in Tihar; labels it 'Darinda'

Image Source : PTI Nirbhaya case: Vinay Sharma draws paintings, pens dairy labelled as 'Darinda'

As the execution date of Nirbhaya's rapists approaches, the four death-row convicts are finding it hard to pass their remaining days. Lodged in Tihar jail, one of the convicts Vinay Sharma has drawn 11 paintings and has also penned a diary titled 'Darinda'. Out of the 11 paintings, one of the pictures sketched by Vinay Sharma shows Nirbhaya and the four rapists. The picture has been titled as '16 December 2012' and also shows four hanging ropes below.

According to sources, Vinay was provided paper, pencil and a painting brush after he had demanded for the same. The painting basically depicts hanging or execution as the conclusion for the crime they had committed.

Among other paintings, Vinay Sharma has also sketched his late mother and late grandfather. According to sources with the Tihar jail, Vinay Sharma is often seen remembering his mother and weeping.

Lawyers representing the four death-row convicts have also revealed about the sale of those paintings at Tihar Haat.

In addition, Vinay Sharma has also written a letter for his friends, in which he has advised his mates to behave well. In a letter addressed to Raju, Kamal, Rohit Singh and Dinesh, Vinay has said he remembers all his friends and loves them. Vinay has also penned some poems (shayari) in the letter.

Meanwhile, the dairy and the painting, along with some other documents have been handed over to Vinay Sharma's lawyer SP Singh. However, the case diary and medical reports of Vinay Sharma have yet not been handed to his lawyer.

According to what the lawyers had told the court, Vinay Sharma has not been keeping well since the past few days, despite the Tihar jail authorities taking care of him.

Vinay Sharma's lawyer on Saturday had told the Patiala House Court that Sharma was being slowly poisoned and had even been hospitalised, while he alleged that medical reports were not being provided.

The prosecution, however, told the court that the convicts were using delaying tactics and said Tihar jail authorities have already supplied all relevant documents sought by convicts' lawyer.

The advocate appearing for two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 gang rape and murder case, AP Singh, had on Friday moved court alleging that the Tihar jail authorities were delaying in handing over certain documents.

The four convicts in Nirbhaya case are set to be hanged on February 1, 2020.

23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, on a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road.

She had succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at a hospital after she was shifted to Singapore.

