Nirbhaya convict Akshay Thakur's wife files for divorce

Nirbhaya rape case convict Akshay Thakur's wife has filed for divorce. Earlier three convicts in the case approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking a stay on the execution of their death sentence.
The three convicts who have knocked the ICJ doors are Akshay Singh (31), Pawan Gupta (25) and Vinay Sharma (26).
