Nirbhaya case: Pawan Jallad reaches Tihar jail, will conduct dummy execution tomorrow

Hangman Pawan Jallad reached Tihar jail on Tuesday, three days ahead of the scheduled hanging of convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Jallad will conduct a dummy execution of the convicts on Wednesday.

The execution of all the four convicts -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- will be held on March 20 at 5.30 am.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', was gang raped and assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died after a fortnight.

Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused. Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

