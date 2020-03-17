Image Source : PTI Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses plea of convict Mukesh Singh seeking quashing of death penalty

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking quashing of his death penalty. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana dismissed Singh's plea claiming he was not in Delhi on the day of the incident.

The plea claimed that Singh was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi on December 17, 2012, and was not present in the city on December 16, when the crime took place.

The public prosecutor told the court that Singh's plea is frivolous and a tactic to delay the scheduled hanging.

The plea also alleged that Singh was tortured inside the Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, the court asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to Singh's counsel.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died after a fortnight.

Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused. Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail days after the trial began in the case.

The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

