Nirbhaya case: All four convicts declared dead by doctors

All four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case have been declared dead by doctors. The four convicts -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) --- were hanged at 5.30 am on Friday.  

New Delhi Published on: March 20, 2020 6:52 IST
Image Source : PTI

All four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case have been declared dead by doctors. The four convicts -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) --- were hanged at 5.30 am on Friday.

According to the official, their bodies remained suspended in the air for nearly half-an-hour.

"Doctor has examined and declared all four dead," Director General of Tihar Jail Sandeep Goel said.

