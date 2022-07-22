Gems, bank deposits among assets of Nirav Modi attached by ED in Hong Kong

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nirav Modi, 50, is presently lodged in a UK jail.

Nirav Modi money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached gems, jewellery and bank deposits worth Rs 253.62 crore of companies linked to fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi in connection to a money laundering probe. In a statement, ED informed that the movable assets are in Hong Kong.

Some assets of Nirav Modi group of companies in Hong Kong were identified in the form of gems and jewelleries lying in private vaults and bank balances in accounts maintained there and these have been provisionally attached under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said.

Nirav Modi, 50, is presently lodged in a UK jail and has lost his extradition plea to India in connection with the USD 2-billion PNB fraud case that is also being investigated by the CBI.

During his visit to India, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government has ordered the extradition of economic fugitives wanted by India. He said this while answering a query related to the extradition of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya at a press conference in New Delhi.

Johnson also said that the British government does not welcome people who want to use the British legal system to evade the law here in India. "On the two individuals that you mentioned, the extradition case, there are legal technicalities that made it very difficult. But what I can tell you is that the UK government has ordered their extradition," Boris Johnson said.

