Image Source : FILE ED brings Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's jewellery worth Rs 1350 crore to India

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday brought back valuable jewellery belonging to fugitive diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The haul is worth Rs 1350 crore and includes polished diamonds, pearls, jewellery made of silver and pearls.

ED brought back 108 consignments of the valuables. The total weight came to about 2340 kg

The jewellery is believed to be linked with Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksey's firm.

ED brought the consignments from Hong Kong. There, the valuables were stored at a godown.

These consignments had been sent to Hong Kong from Dubai in early 2018 and the officers of the Enforcement Directorate had received intelligence input about these valuables in July 2018.

The ED said that its officers were continuously engaged in discussion with various authorities in Hong Kong to bring these valuables back to India.

"Various modalities were finalised and after completing all the legal formalities, these consignments have now been brought back to India."

Earlier, the ED had successfully brought back 33 consignments of valuables from Dubai and Hong Kong in Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi case.

These valuables were evaluated on arrival and subsequently seized in India. Independent valuers assessed these earlier consignments to be worth around Rs 137 crore, the ED said.

Both, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are wanted by Indian investigation agencies for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 14,000 crore. Earlier this year, Nirav Modi was arrested by authorities in UK and even jailed.

(With IANS inputs)

