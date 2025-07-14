Second suspected Nipah death reported in Kerala, six districts put on alert, surveillance ramped up Final confirmation is awaited from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The first was a native of Malappuram, while another patient from Palakkad remains hospitalised.

Kerala has reported a second suspected death from the Nipah virus following the demise of a 57-year-old man from Palakkad district on July 12. The individual had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital and tested positive for Nipah at Manjeri Medical College, Health Minister Veena George confirmed in a statement.

Contact tracing and surveillance ramped up

In response to the new suspected case, the Kerala government has intensified contact tracing and field surveillance efforts. A list of 46 individuals who came in contact with the deceased has been prepared. CCTV footage and mobile tower data were used to track the patient's movements.

A detailed route map of his recent activity and a family contact tree have also been created. Fever surveillance is underway in the region to detect any new symptoms in the population.

People advised to avoid hospital visits

“Field teams have been strengthened, and all available data is being used to monitor the situation,” said Health Minister Veena George. She added that additional action will be taken based on confirmation from the NIV.

Authorities have asked residents of Palakkad and Malappuram districts to refrain from unnecessary visits to hospitals. Visits to patients should be strictly limited, with only one bystander allowed per patient.

Healthcare workers, patients, and visitors are required to wear masks at all times inside medical facilities, an official release said.

Nipah alert issued in six districts

Hospitals across six districts, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Thrissur, have received a Nipah alert. The health department has instructed all facilities to immediately report patients exhibiting symptoms such as high fever or encephalitis that could resemble Nipah virus infection.

With the latest developments, the total number of people on the Nipah virus contact list has grown to 543, of whom 46 are linked to the most recent suspected case.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Nipah virus is a zoonotic pathogen that can spread from animals to humans, through contaminated food, or via direct human-to-human contact. The disease can be fatal and has no known cure.