Nimisha Priya case: MEA assures support as Yemen President approves Kerala nurse’s execution

Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been sentenced in Yemen.

Addressing media queries regarding the case of Nimisha Priya, who has been sentenced in Yemen, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We are aware of the sentencing of Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that her family is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter.”

Who is Nimisha Priya?

Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi has approved the death penalty for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who was convicted of killing Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi in July 2017. Her execution is reportedly scheduled to take place within a month.

What led to the conviction?

Nimisha Priya reportedly injected sedatives into Talal in a desperate bid to get her passport, which he reportedly withheld. However, he died from an overdose of sedatives. Subsequently, Priya and her Yemeni colleague Hanan allegedly chopped up Talal’s organs and dumped them in a water tank.

The news came to light when authorities arrested Priya. In 2018, she was sentenced to death, and Hanan was sentenced to life in prison.

Nimisha Priya background

Nimisha Priya, who has been working in Sana’a, Yemen, since 2011, has fought for years to overturn her sentence. Her family, led by his mother, Prema Kumari, continued to make legal and diplomatic efforts to save her life.

