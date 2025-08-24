NCW takes stern note of Greater Noida dowry murder case, calls for immediate action and detailed police report Greater Noida dowry murder case: Nikki’s father revealed that she suffered burns over 70 per cent of her body and was pronounced dead at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. He accused her in-laws of persistent dowry demands, including the demand for a car, which led to severe harassment.

Greater Noida:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken serious cognisance of the gruesome dowry murder of Nikki Bhati in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, demanding swift and strict action from the UP Police. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to arrest all accused immediately and ensure a fair, prompt investigation while securing the safety of witnesses and the victim’s family. A detailed action report is expected within three days.

NCW’s firm stand and the road ahead

NCW’s demand for a detailed action report within three days underscores the urgency and gravity of the case. The commission has called for strict legal action, safety assurances for witnesses, and complete transparency to ensure justice for Nikki Bhati and send a strong message against dowry-related violence.

Arrests and police action intensify

Following NCW’s intervention, the Greater Noida police have arrested Nikki Bhati’s mother-in-law in connection with the case. Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, accused of setting her on fire, was shot in the leg during a police encounter while trying to escape custody and is now under 14-day judicial custody.

Vipin Bhati has been charged with assault and murder over the alleged dowry harassment that led to Nikki’s death. Despite the accusations, he denies involvement, claiming, “She died on her own.”

Accused Vipin Bhati sent to judicial custody

Vipin Bhati has been sent to a judicial custody of 14 days. The FIR in the case was registered on August 22 at Kasna Police Station, Greater Noida, under BNS sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or others).

Sudhir Kumar, ADCP of Greater Noida, stated that while escorting Vipin Bhati to recover the used flammable liquid bottle from the crime scene, the accused snatched a Sub Inspector's gun and tried to flee. During the escape attempt, Vipin opened fire on the police team, leading to the police firing in self-defence, that injured him in the leg. He was then admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Horrific allegations from victim’s family

Nikki’s father revealed that she suffered 70 per cent burn injuries and was declared dead at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. He alleged relentless dowry demands from the in-laws, including a car, leading to severe harassment. The victim’s family protested outside Kasana Police Station, demanding strict justice.

Her father said, “They demanded a Scorpio and a Bullet bike before; now that my daughter is dead, their demands are met. My daughter was tortured for dowry...The accused must be given the death penalty.”

Political and social outcry

Samajwadi Party women’s wing president Juhi Singh condemned the murder and called for the harshest punishment, urging parents to empower daughters and stand against such crimes. “There are laws for crimes against women, but poor enforcement remains a challenge,” she said, highlighting ongoing issues in Uttar Pradesh and India.