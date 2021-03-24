Nikita Tomar murder: Prime accused Tausif, friend Rehan convicted; weapon supplier acquitted

Image Source : CCTV FILE IMAGE

Faridabad fast track court on Wednesday convicted prime accused Tausif and his friend Rehan, in connection with the 2020 Nikita Tomar murder case. Meanwhile, the third accused Azruddin, who had supplied the weapon, has been acquitted. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on Friday, March 26.

21-year-old Nikita was shot in broad daylight in Haryana's Faridabad on October 26 last year. The incident happened during a failed abduction attempt that was caught on camera.

Prime accused Tausif was caught on CCTV shooting Nikita Tomar at point-blank range after the failed abduction bid. After his arrest, he revealed to the police that he shot Nikita as she was about to get married to someone else.

