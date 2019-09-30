NIFT student Aditi Singh's photoshoot amid Patna floods goes viral. See Pictures

Image Source : TWITTER NIFT girl's photoshoot amid Bihar floods

As Bihar's capital city Patna is reeling under severe flooding, a girl has taken all the attention through a photoshoot. Recognised as Aditi Singh, the girl took to the flooded streets and got some pictures clicked. In the pictures, Aditi, a NIFT student, is seen posing donning a maroon dress.

In a series of images, the model is seen posing next to submerged cars and autorickshaws, even as passersby wade through the floodwaters.

While netizens were less than amused, calling the images insensitive, Saurav, the photographer, has come out in support of the images saying that they were meant to highlight the distress in the city.

In a Facebook post, Saurav said: "The intent behind the shoot was to draw public attention towards the floods of Bihar. When there are floods in other states, people from all over the country come forward to help. There isn't much mention of the floods in Bihar, in both national and international media. If you share a normal picture of a flood on social media, people see it, comment 'So Sad' and move on. I wanted people to stop and look at the pictures, so I did a photo shoot."

Aditi Singh who had for the images said that the purpose of the photoshoot was not to make fun of the people suffering from the flood.

