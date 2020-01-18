Saturday, January 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. NIA takes over Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh's terror involvement case

NIA takes over Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh's terror involvement case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken up charge on Saturday to investigate DSP Davinder Singh's case. On Wednesday, the J&K Police had recommended to the Central government to sack Singh. He is being questioned by the police and the intelligence agencies for his involvement in the case.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2020 10:14 IST
NIA takes over Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh's terror involvement case
Image Source : PTI

NIA takes over Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh's terror involvement case

The National Investigation Agency will probe a case in which a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer was arrested while ferrying three terrorists out of the valley, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

Davinder Singh, posted as the deputy superintendent of police, was arrested last weekend along with Naveed Babu, self-styled district commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, a new recruit Atif and an advocate Irfan Mir.

The four were caught with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car near Qazigund on the national highway in south Kashmir.

After receiving orders from the Union Home Ministry, the NIA has re-registered this case and started the investigation, the spokesman said.

This is a developing story...

ALSO READ | DSP Davinder Singh's gallantry award forfeited

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News