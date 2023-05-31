NIA cracks down on newly floated terror outfits across Kashmir, seizes incriminating material

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NIA cracks down on newly floated terror outfits across Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday cracked down once again on the newly floated terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, and seized incriminating literature and several digital devices.



The searches were conducted at three locations in the Kashmir valley, in the residential premises of sympathizers/cadres, hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.



The day-long raids and searches were conducted at locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts, as part of the ongoing NIA investigations into the activities of the recently formed terrorist groups, including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and PAAF.



A total of 51 locations have been searched in recent days in connection with the terror conspiracy case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU), which was registered suo moto by NIA on June 21 2022. The case relates to hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyber space, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc. The plans are part of a larger conspiracy to carry out acts of terror and violence, by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers, to disturb the peace and communal harmony of J&K.



Cadres and workers of the newly formed organisations have been found to be involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunition, etc. They are spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K, as per NIA investigations.



Investigations have further revealed that Pak-based operatives are using drones to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley. These operatives are using social media to connect with the cadres and workers in India.

