NIA conducts searches at 15 locations in terror related cases in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at 15 areas in seven regions of Jammu and Kashmir. In connection with the two cases filed by the NIA in 2021 and 2022, these locations in the Srinagar, Pulwama, Avantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonchh, and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir are the focus of the current searches.

The Delhi branch of the NIA filed one of the two cases in 2021, and the Jammu branch of the NIA filed the other in 2022.

These searches are being directed in close coordination with Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police since early Saturday morning.

“Searches are underway in over 15 locations in RC 3/21/NIA/DLI & RC 5/22/NIA/JMU in seven districts of Srinagar, Pulwama, Avantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonchh, and Kupwara,” said sources privy to the development.

In a case involving a criminal conspiracy to carry out terrorist and subversive activities, the NIA conducted searches at 13 locations in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir almost five days earlier. The cadres and Overground Workers (OWGs) of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates and off-shoots operating under various pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers hatched the plan.

The searches were conducted on May 15, covered Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Anantnag regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The searches were carried out at the residences of several suspects and OWGs from various Jammu and Kashmir-based banned organisations.

The NIA also carried out searches at 14 locations in the Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore, and Jammu districts on December 23, 2022.

