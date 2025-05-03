NIA collects voice, handwriting samples of Tahawwur Rana, prime accused of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks The NIA collected voice and handwriting samples from Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, as part of its ongoing investigation into the deadly assault.

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took a significant step in its ongoing investigation into the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks by collecting the voice and handwriting samples of Tahawwur Rana, one of the key conspirators in the deadly assault. Rana, who was extradited from the United States earlier this month, appeared before a Delhi court under tight security for the sample collection.

The procedure took place before Judicial Magistrate First Class Vaibhav Kumar, where Rana was asked to write various alphabets and numerical characters as part of the handwriting samples. Additionally, Rana provided his voice samples, as ordered by the court.

Rana’s legal aid counsel, Advocate Piyush Sachdev, confirmed that his client "fully complied with the recent court order directing him to submit both voice and handwriting samples."

Court orders and custody extension

The court’s decision to allow the NIA to collect the samples follows a recent application by the agency, which was granted by Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh. On April 30, the court authorized the collection of voice and handwriting samples as part of the ongoing probe into Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks.

The NIA had previously been granted an extension of Rana’s custody for 12 more days on April 28, after presenting evidence suggesting that further interrogation was needed. The agency emphasized that Rana had been evasive during questioning, and additional custodial time was necessary to extract crucial information related to the attack.

During the hearing on Monday, the NIA informed the court that Rana had been confronted with a substantial volume of records and evidence but had not cooperated fully. Senior NIA officials argue that the continued custodial interrogation of Rana is essential for gathering more details on the conspiracy behind the attacks.

Role in 26/11 attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was a close associate of David Coleman Headley, the primary architect of the 26/11 attacks. Headley, a US citizen, was a key operative for the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which orchestrated the attack. Rana is alleged to have provided logistical support and funding for the attack, which killed 166 people and left over 300 others injured in a series of coordinated attacks on Mumbai's key landmarks, including two luxury hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish centre.

Rana's extradition from the United States came after a lengthy legal battle. On April 4, the US Supreme Court dismissed his review plea against the decision to extradite him to India to face charges related to the terror strike.

The NIA’s investigation into Rana's role continues as the agency seeks to bring all those involved in the attack to justice. The attack, which took place on November 26, 2008, remains one of the deadliest terror assaults in India’s history, and Indian authorities have long sought the extradition and prosecution of key conspirators.

Ongoing investigation

With Rana now in the custody of Indian authorities, the NIA is working to gather more evidence to strengthen its case. Investigators are focused on uncovering details of the broader conspiracy, including the extent of Rana’s involvement in facilitating the terrorists and coordinating the logistical elements of the attack.

Rana’s defence team, led by Advocate Sachdev, has opposed the extension of his remand, arguing that additional custodial interrogation is unnecessary. However, the NIA’s legal team, represented by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann, contends that the investigation into Rana’s role is far from complete and that further questioning is critical.

As the NIA continues its probe, the case remains a symbol of India’s unwavering resolve to hold all perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks accountable and bring them to justice.

(Inputs from agencies)