NIA chargesheets key accused Inderpal Singh Gaba for 2023 attack on Indian High Commission in London

Image Source : PTI The tricolour at the Indian high commission in London was grabbed by a group of protesters

Months after his initial arrest for his alleged involvement in the 2023 attack on the Indian High Commission in London, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (September 5) filed a charge sheet against Inderpal Singh Gaba as a key accused in the incident.

Gaba, a UK national residing in Hounslow and originally from New Delhi, has been charge-sheeted by the NIA for his role as one of the agitators who actively participated in the anti-India protest on March 22, 2023, in line with the Khalistani secessionist agenda.

It is pertinent to note that the Indian High Commission in London was targeted in a series of attacks in March 2023, with the first occurring on March 19 when a smaller group pulled down the Indian flag, resulting in injuries to some embassy staff. While, later, the March 22 incident saw over 2,000 pro-Khalistan supporters vandalize the High Commission building, throwing articles, including ink, to deface it. Since then, the NIA has conducted an extensive investigation to uncover the full conspiracy and identify those involved.

NIA Arrests Inderpal Singh Gaba

As the investigation proceeded into the attack, the NIA had first arrested Gaba in connection to his alleged role in the March 22 incident. Gaba was then detained by immigration authorities at the Attari border in December 2023 upon his arrival from London via Pakistan, following a lookout circular issued against him. He was then barred from leaving the country as the investigation proceeded, according to an NIA statement.

What the Investigation Revealed

Following Gaba’s arrest, the NIA conducted a months-long investigation, during which they seized his mobile phone and reviewed incriminating data, including videos and photos of the incident. This evidence ultimately confirmed Gaba’s involvement in the attack.

Further, NIA findings also suggest two significant points, that the London attack was conspired and carried out in retaliation for action taken by the Punjab Police against Amritpal Singh, the chief of Waris Punjab De, with the objective of influencing the crackdown on the outfit and its leader. And second the attack aimed to further the cause of Khalistan by attempting the secession of the state of Punjab from India.

(With inputs from PTI)