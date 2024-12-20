NIA arrests key PFI absconder in BJP activist Praveen Nettaru murder case on arrival from Bahrain

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was allegedly murdered at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an absconding state executive member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder case. The arrestee, identified as Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, had a lookout circular against him. As per details, he was picked up on arrival from Bahrain at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru was murdered by PFI cadres and members on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada District in Karnataka. NIA, which took over the investigation on August 4, 2022, has so far arrested 20 people and chargesheeted 23 accused, including three absconders, in the case RC-36/2022/NIA/DLI.

As per NIA investigations, Kodaje Mohammed Sherif was the PFI State Executive Committee member and head of the outfit’s Service team. Kodaje, along with the co-accused, was involved in imparting arms training to the Service team members in the Freedom Community Hall, Mittur.

Kodaje was also responsible for conveying the instructions for targeted killing after a discussion at the state executive committee of PFI. It was on these instructions that accused Mustafa Paichar and his team had brutally hacked Praveen Nettaru to death. The conspiracy was aimed at spreading terror and communal hatred and unrest in the society, NIA investigations further revealed. Meanwhile, further investigations to unfold the complete conspiracy and arrest the absconders are underway.

