NIA arrests Kashmir Singh Galwaddi, key Khalistani operative, who had escaped during Nabha jail break The breakthrough came when the NIA nabbed Kashmir Singh Galwaddi of Ludhiana, Punjab, from Motihari Bihar in coordination with Motihari Police, in connection with a Khalistani terror conspiracy case.

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested Kashmir Singh Galwaddi, a key Khalistani operative, associated with foreign-based Babbar Khalsa terrorists Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and one of the hardened criminals who had escaped during the Nabha jail break in 2016.

The NIA said since breaking out of Nabha jail, Kashmir Singh had been actively associated with designated Khalistani terrorists including Rinda.