NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each on two accused wanted in VHP leader murder case in Punjab

VHP leader murder: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each against two wanted accused in connection with the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab. The probe agency has also released photos of the duo.

The NIA said in a statement that Harjit Singh alias Laddi, son of Kuldip Singh, a resident of Garpadhana village in Punjab's Nawanshahr, and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu, son of Sukhvinder Singh, a resident of Yamuna Nagar, Police Station Sadar Jagadhari, Haryana, are absconders in the murder case registered on May 9 this year.

Bagga was shot dead in April 2024

Victim Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga, served as the president of the VHP's Nangal unit. Tragically, he was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle at his shop in Nangal town, located in Punjab's Rupnagar district, on April 13, 2024. The two assailants entered Bagga's confectionery shop located near the Rupnagar railway station and opened fire at him and then fled from the scene.

The Union Home Ministry had recommended a probe by the NIA into the case to unravel the larger conspiracy behind Prabhakar's killing. The case against the accused is registered under various sections of the IPC, UA(P) Act and Arms Act.

NIA shares numbers/email IDs

The NIA said that any information leading to the accused persons arrest/apprehension can be shared on the headquarters telephone number: 011-24368800, WhatsApp/Telegram: +91-8585931100 and at email ID: do.nia@gov.in.

Besides, its Chandigarh office can also be contacted for sharing information against the duo through telephone number: 0172-2682900, 2682901; WhatsApp/Telegram number: 7743002947and at info-chd.nia@gov.in.

The identities of the informants will be kept a secret in their interest, the statement said.

