Tuesday, June 18, 2024
     
  Jharkhand: NIA seizes Rs 1.13 crore in Magadh zone Naxal revival case

NIA had registered the case in December 2021 after taking suo moto cognizance of the Naxal revival attempt in Magadh zone. So far, the probe agency has filed two supplementary chargesheet apart form the first chargesheet in the case with total five accused named.

Published on: June 18, 2024 19:05 IST
NIA seizes Rs 1.13 crore in Magadh Naxal Revival Case
Image Source : ANI Representative Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday made a major seizure of over Rs 1.13 crore linked with the Naxalism revival case in Magadh Zone. The seized funds were extorted from contractors and others in Bihar and Jharkhand. The money was used to finance the medical studies of a relative of some of the accused.

The total amount of Rs 1,13,70,500 was seized under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case RC-05/2021/NIA/RNC) registered suo moto by the NIA on December 30, 2021.

Funds transferred to Medical college in Chennai 

According to NIA, its investigations revealed that the seized fund had been directly transferred to the bank account of a medical college in Chennai, Tamil Nadu for the education of a relative of a senior naxal leader.

The NIA said, "The transfer was done through the bank accounts of close relatives of the accused persons, under the garb of a loan amount.” The NIS stated that the beneficiary of the extorted funds is the niece of Pradyuman Sharma, who is chargesheeted accused in the FIR and is a Special Area Committee naxal member.

"She is also the sister of arrested chargesheeted accused Tarun Kumar and cousin of arrested chargesheeted accused Abhinav alias Gaurav alias Bittu," the NIA added.

What is Naxal Magadh zone revival case?

Notably, on January 20, 2023, NIA filed a chargesheet before its Special Court in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The chargesheet included the names of two accused persons under various sections of Indian Penal Code and UAPA. Later in June, NIA filled its first supplementary chargesheet in the case against one more accused, followed by a second supplementary chargesheet against two others in December 2023.

(With ANI Inputs)

