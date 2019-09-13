NHRC resolves 71 cases in Tamil Nadu, asks govt to pay relief to kids whose cheeks were pierced

Image Source : PTI NHRC resolves 71 cases in Tamil Nadu

The National Human Rights Commission on Friday said it has resolved 71 of the 179 cases pertaining to police excesses, charges of atrocities against Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, among others.

It also directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation to each of the 20 children whose cheeks were pierced during prayers done for a speedy recovery of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who was hospitalized in 2016.

NHRC Chairman H L Dattu said Tamil Nadu DGP J K Tripathy has been directed to ensure no police atrocities are committed on individuals involved in petty offences.

He said a two-day camp that during the panel's two-day camp that started Thursday, the State government has been to directed to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to each of the 20 children whose cheeks were pierced during prayers taken up for speedy recovery of former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

In another case, the panel recommended a compensation of Rs three lakh to a victim of custodial torture, he said.

"The Commission has resolved 71 (out of 179 cases) pertaining to police excesses, allegations of atrocities against SC/ST, among others," Dattu told reporters.

The remaining cases could not be taken up as some were pending before civil courts or were in the final stages of trial, he added.

Based on specific instances, the DGP was directed to ensure there are no more police atrocities on individuals who have committed petty offences, he said.

"The commission has recommended compensation of Rs eight lakh in two cases - custodial torture of a person and another case in which cheeks of 20 children were pierced for a speedy recovery of former CM Jayalalithaa," the Commission said.

NHRC member Jyotika Kalra said the panel has sought a report from the DGP on the status of prisoners in jails across the state.

"An NHRC team has learnt that 91 prisoners had broken bones at a jail in the state. Medical records corroborate this. The DGP has assured that a committee set up by the department will submit a report within a month," Kalkra said.

Of the 10 cases the full-commission took up on Friday, one was closed and Action Taken Reports sought for the others.

ALSO READ | State governments' obligation to protect rights of prisoners with mental health issues: NHRC

ALSO READ | NHRC notice to UP government over injury to school children due to high-tension wire

ALSO READ | Bihar: Human Rights Commision sends notice to Bihar police Chief over JD(U) leader's death