NHRC issues notice to Railway Board over complaints of 'halal meat' being served on trains The NHRC highlighted that serving only halal meat on Indian Railways may violate important constitutional provisions, specifically Articles 14, 15, 19(1)(g), 21, and 25. These Articles collectively safeguard the principles of equality before law, prohibit discrimination based on religion or cast.

New Delhi:

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo moto cognizance of a complaint regarding the exclusive serving of halal-certified meat in non-vegetarian dishes by Indian Railways. The commission has issued a notice to the Chairman of the Railway Board and asked for an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks.

The complaint and allegations

The complainant alleged that the practice of serving only halal meat violates the human rights of Hindus, Sikhs, and Scheduled Caste communities, particularly affecting those involved in the meat trade. It was argued that this exclusion harms their livelihoods and denies passengers food options aligned with their religious beliefs.

Legal and constitutional concerns

The NHRC noted that the practice potentially violates several articles of the Indian Constitution, including Articles 14, 15, 19(1)(g), 21, and 25, which guarantee equality, non-discrimination, freedom of profession, right to life with dignity, and religious freedom. The commission emphasized the importance of respecting food choices of people from all religions in keeping with India's secular spirit.

Railway's official position and public debate

Though public debates and complaints regarding the serving of only halal meat on trains have surfaced multiple times, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has officially denied mandating halal certification as compulsory.

NHRC’s demand for action

In response to the complaint's seriousness, the NHRC has directed the Railway Board to submit a detailed report on measures being taken to address the issue within two weeks. The notice aims to ensure inclusive food policies respecting all communities' rights in Indian Railways' catering services.