Image Source : PTI NHRC deputs fact-finding teams to probe violence in northeast Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the cases of violence in northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump, and pelted stones at locals and police personnel earlier this week, the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades.

"The NHRC has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the recent cases of violence in northeast Delhi," according to an official.

In a statement, the NHRC said it had asked its Director General (Investigation) to depute its fact-finding team for on-spot inquiries into violation of human rights during the violence.

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of violence in Delhi and specifically in northeast district, as reported in the media, and directed its Director General (Investigation) to depute two fact-finding teams to conduct on-spot inquiry into allegations of human rights violation due to these incidents," the statement said.

In order to ensure the safety of its officers in view of the incidents of cross-firing during the violent clashes, the commission thought it appropriate to send them for inquiry when the situation was a little under control, it said.

"The teams will visit the northeast district police control room, affected people and also meet the families of those who lost lives in the violence," the statement said.