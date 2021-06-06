Breaking News, Latest Updates June 6 | HIGHLIGHTS

-
Jun 06, 2021
11:25 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Karnataka: Kalaburagi district admin allows shops selling fertilizers, pesticides to remain open between 6 am and 12 noon from tomorrow
Karnataka: Easing COVID restrictions, Kalaburagi district administration allows shops selling fertilizers, pesticides & other agriculture-related products to remain open between 6 am and 12 noon, from tomorrow.
-
Jun 06, 2021
10:50 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Delhi: Meeting of JP Nadda, party's national general secretaries with PM concludes
Delhi: The meeting of BJP President JP Nadda and the party's national general secretaries with Prime Minister concludes.
-
Jun 06, 2021
10:39 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Meghan Markle has given birth to her second child, a baby girl: Reuters
Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, who she and husband Prince Harry have named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana: Reuters.
-
Jun 06, 2021
10:17 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Assam reports 2,228 new COVID cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours
Assam reports 2,228 new COVID cases, 4,076 patient discharges, and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours.
-
Jun 06, 2021
9:21 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Maharashtra records 12,557 new cases, 233 deaths today
Maharashtra records 12,557 new cases, 233 deaths, and 14,433 discharges today; the recovery rate in the State is 95.05%.
-
Jun 06, 2021
9:02 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Uttarakhand govt extends COVID restrictions till June 15
Uttarakhand government extends COVID restrictions till June 15; general stores to open between 8 am and 1 pm on June 9 and June 14.
-
Jun 06, 2021
8:27 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
AIIMS Delhi to start screening for clinical trials of Covaxin on children from tomorrow: Sources
After AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Delhi to start screening for clinical trials of Covaxin on children from tomorrow: Sources.
-
Jun 06, 2021
7:59 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
North Central Railway resumed 12 special trains and increased frequency of 2 trains
North Central Railway says it has resumed 12 special trains and increased frequency of two trains.
-
Jun 06, 2021
7:44 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Tamil Nadu reports 20,421 fresh cases, 434 deaths today
Tamil Nadu reports 20,421 fresh cases, 434 deaths and 33,161 recoveries today; active cases at 2,44,289.
-
Jun 06, 2021
6:57 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Karnataka reports 12,209 new cases, 320 deaths in last 24 hours
Karnataka reports 12,209 new cases, 320 deaths and 25,659 discharges in the last 24 hours; active case tally at 2,54,505.
-
Jun 06, 2021
6:49 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Manipur reports 823 new cases, 9 deaths today
Manipur reports 823 new cases, 9 deaths, and 646 recoveries; active cases at 9,184. The recovery rate in the State is 81.77%.
-
Jun 06, 2021
6:29 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Kerala records 14,672 fresh COVID infections, 227 deaths in past 24 hours
Kerala records 14,672 fresh COVID infections (positivity rate - 14.27%), 21,429 recoveries, and 227 deaths in the past 24 hours.
-
Jun 06, 2021
5:53 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
UP reports 1,165 new COVID cases, 101 deaths in last 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh reports 1,165 new COVID cases, 2,446 discharges, and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours.
-
Jun 06, 2021
5:31 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Southwest monsoon further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Telangana today: IMD
Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh & entire northeastern states of India today: India Meteorological Department.
-
Jun 06, 2021
5:10 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Militants hurled Grenade on CRPF vehicle at Tral Chowk in Pulwama
Militants hurled a Grenade on CRPF vehicle at Tral Chowk Pulwama. No loss to crpf men, Possibility of civilian injuries More details emerging.
-
Jun 06, 2021
4:58 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Bus services for general public to resume tomorrow in Mumbai: BEST
As per the information provided by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), "Bus services for general public will resume in Mumbai tomorrow. Number of passengers will not be more than the number of seats on any bus. Wearing of face mask will be mandatory."
-
Jun 06, 2021
4:29 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
WB govt forms expert committee to recommend whether state board exams for secondary, higher secondary classes should be conducted
West Bengal government forms an expert committee to recommend whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted. Government also invites the opinion of students and parents on the subject.
-
Jun 06, 2021
3:58 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Delhi reports 381 fresh COVID cases, 34 deaths in last 24 hours
Delhi reports 381 fresh COVID cases (positivity rate - 0.50%), 1,189 patient discharges, and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.
-
Jun 06, 2021
3:17 PM (IST)
Posted by Sheenu Sharma
Domestic help, associate arrested for assaulting and robbing 75-yr-old woman on May 31: Delhi Police
Delhi: A domestic help and his associate have been arrested for assaulting and robbing a 75-year-old woman in Hari Nagar area on May 31, says Delhi Police.
-
Jun 06, 2021
2:53 PM (IST)
Posted by Poorva Joshi
Should not start metro immediately, must experiment with 33-50% occupancy: AIIMS Doctor
Should not start metro immediately, must experiment with 33-50% occupancy: AIIMS Doctor
-
Jun 06, 2021
2:51 PM (IST)
Posted by Poorva Joshi
Nurses demand apology, action over 'Don't speak in Malayalam' Delhi hospital order
Nurses demand apology, action over 'Don't speak in Malayalam' Delhi hospital order
-
Jun 06, 2021
2:51 PM (IST)
Posted by Poorva Joshi
Air quality over Delhi-NCT likely to remain in 'moderate' category on June 6 & 7: IMD
Air quality over Delhi-NCT likely to remain in 'moderate' category on June 6 & 7: IMD
-
Jun 06, 2021
12:02 PM (IST)
Posted by Poorva Joshi
Will resign the day party high command asks me to quit: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Will resign the day party high command asks me to quit: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.
-
Jun 06, 2021
12:01 PM (IST)
Posted by Poorva Joshi
CM will take decision about empty cabinet seats at the right time: Radha Mohan Singh
CM will take decision about empty cabinet seats at the right time: Radha Mohan Singh
-
Jun 06, 2021
9:37 AM (IST)
Posted by Poorva Joshi
Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 recorded in Jammu & Kashmir
Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 recorded in Jammu & Kashmir
-
Jun 06, 2021
9:36 AM (IST)
Posted by Poorva Joshi
Farmers, including BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, continue to protest outside Tohana Police Station
Farmers, including BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, continue to protest outside Tohana Police Station
-
Jun 06, 2021
7:18 AM (IST)
Posted by Poorva Joshi
MP: Two persons arrested in Indore’s Vijay Nagar for possessing Rs 30 lakhs cash
MP: Two persons arrested in Indore’s Vijay Nagar for possessing Rs 30 lakhs cash
-
Jun 06, 2021
7:17 AM (IST)
Posted by Poorva Joshi
Uttar Pradesh: RTPCR test kits packed without taking sample in Basti district
Uttar Pradesh: RTPCR test kits packed without taking sample in Basti district
-
Jun 06, 2021
7:15 AM (IST)
Posted by Poorva Joshi
Going to lay the groundwork to make sure we win North Carolina: Former US President Donald Trump
Going to lay the groundwork to make sure we win North Carolina: Former US President Donald Trump
-
Jun 06, 2021
7:13 AM (IST)
Posted by Poorva Joshi
MP: Indore administration raids wedding ceremony at hotel
MP: Indore administration raids wedding ceremony at hotel