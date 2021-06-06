Monday, June 07, 2021
     
Breaking News, Latest Updates June 6 | HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2021 23:42 IST
According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 173 million, including 3,735,760 fatalities. A total of 156,569,110 patients are reported to have recovered. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

 

  • Jun 06, 2021 11:25 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Karnataka: Kalaburagi district admin allows shops selling fertilizers, pesticides to remain open between 6 am and 12 noon from tomorrow

    Karnataka: Easing COVID restrictions, Kalaburagi district administration allows shops selling fertilizers, pesticides & other agriculture-related products to remain open between 6 am and 12 noon, from tomorrow.

     

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi: Meeting of JP Nadda, party's national general secretaries with PM concludes

    Delhi: The meeting of BJP President JP Nadda and the party's national general secretaries with Prime Minister concludes.

  • Jun 06, 2021 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Meghan Markle has given birth to her second child, a baby girl: Reuters

    Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, who she and husband Prince Harry have named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana: Reuters.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Assam reports 2,228 new COVID cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours

    Assam reports 2,228 new COVID cases, 4,076 patient discharges, and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 9:21 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra records 12,557 new cases, 233 deaths today

    Maharashtra records 12,557 new cases, 233 deaths, and 14,433 discharges today; the recovery rate in the State is 95.05%.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 9:02 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttarakhand govt extends COVID restrictions till June 15

    Uttarakhand government extends COVID restrictions till June 15; general stores to open between 8 am and 1 pm on June 9 and June 14.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 8:27 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    AIIMS Delhi to start screening for clinical trials of Covaxin on children from tomorrow: Sources

    After AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Delhi to start screening for clinical trials of Covaxin on children from tomorrow: Sources.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    North Central Railway resumed 12 special trains and increased frequency of 2 trains

    North Central Railway says it has resumed 12 special trains and increased frequency of two trains.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 7:44 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Tamil Nadu reports 20,421 fresh cases, 434 deaths today

    Tamil Nadu reports 20,421 fresh cases, 434 deaths and 33,161 recoveries today; active cases at 2,44,289.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 6:57 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Karnataka reports 12,209 new cases, 320 deaths in last 24 hours

    Karnataka reports 12,209 new cases, 320 deaths and 25,659 discharges in the last 24 hours; active case tally at 2,54,505.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur reports 823 new cases, 9 deaths today

    Manipur reports 823 new cases, 9 deaths, and 646 recoveries; active cases at 9,184. The recovery rate in the State is 81.77%.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 6:29 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kerala records 14,672 fresh COVID infections, 227 deaths in past 24 hours

    Kerala records 14,672 fresh COVID infections (positivity rate - 14.27%), 21,429 recoveries, and 227 deaths in the past 24 hours. 

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 5:53 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP reports 1,165 new COVID cases, 101 deaths in last 24 hours

    Uttar Pradesh reports 1,165 new COVID cases, 2,446 discharges, and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 5:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Southwest monsoon further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Telangana today: IMD

    Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh & entire northeastern states of India today: India Meteorological Department.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 5:10 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Militants hurled Grenade on CRPF vehicle at Tral Chowk in Pulwama

    Militants hurled a Grenade on CRPF vehicle at Tral Chowk Pulwama. No loss to crpf men,  Possibility of civilian injuries More details emerging.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 4:58 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Bus services for general public to resume tomorrow in Mumbai: BEST

    As per the information provided by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), "Bus services for general public will resume in Mumbai tomorrow. Number of passengers will not be more than the number of seats on any bus. Wearing of face mask will be mandatory."

     

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 4:29 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    WB govt forms expert committee to recommend whether state board exams for secondary, higher secondary classes should be conducted

    West Bengal government forms an expert committee to recommend whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted. Government also invites the opinion of students and parents on the subject.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 3:58 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi reports 381 fresh COVID cases, 34 deaths in last 24 hours

    Delhi reports 381 fresh COVID cases (positivity rate - 0.50%), 1,189 patient discharges, and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 3:17 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Domestic help, associate arrested for assaulting and robbing 75-yr-old woman on May 31: Delhi Police

    Delhi: A domestic help and his associate have been arrested for assaulting and robbing a 75-year-old woman in Hari Nagar area on May 31, says Delhi Police.

  • Jun 06, 2021 2:53 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Should not start metro immediately, must experiment with 33-50% occupancy: AIIMS Doctor

    Should not start metro immediately, must experiment with 33-50% occupancy: AIIMS Doctor

  • Jun 06, 2021 2:51 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Nurses demand apology, action over 'Don't speak in Malayalam' Delhi hospital order

    Nurses demand apology, action over 'Don't speak in Malayalam' Delhi hospital order

  • Jun 06, 2021 2:51 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Air quality over Delhi-NCT likely to remain in 'moderate' category on June 6 & 7: IMD

    Air quality over Delhi-NCT likely to remain in 'moderate' category on June 6 & 7: IMD

  • Jun 06, 2021 12:02 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Will resign the day party high command asks me to quit: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

    Will resign the day party high command asks me to quit: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

  • Jun 06, 2021 12:01 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    CM will take decision about empty cabinet seats at the right time: Radha Mohan Singh

    CM will take decision about empty cabinet seats at the right time: Radha Mohan Singh

  • Jun 06, 2021 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 recorded in Jammu & Kashmir

    Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 recorded in Jammu & Kashmir

  • Jun 06, 2021 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Farmers, including BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, continue to protest outside Tohana Police Station

    Farmers, including BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, continue to protest outside Tohana Police Station

  • Jun 06, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    MP: Two persons arrested in Indore’s Vijay Nagar for possessing Rs 30 lakhs cash

    MP: Two persons arrested in Indore’s Vijay Nagar for possessing Rs 30 lakhs cash

  • Jun 06, 2021 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Uttar Pradesh: RTPCR test kits packed without taking sample in Basti district

    Uttar Pradesh: RTPCR test kits packed without taking sample in Basti district

  • Jun 06, 2021 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Going to lay the groundwork to make sure we win North Carolina: Former US President Donald Trump

    Going to lay the groundwork to make sure we win North Carolina: Former US President Donald Trump

  • Jun 06, 2021 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    MP: Indore administration raids wedding ceremony at hotel

    MP: Indore administration raids wedding ceremony at hotel

