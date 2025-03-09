Tejasvi Surya requests guests not to bring flowers, dry fruits as gifts to his wedding reception | Know why Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya married Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in a ceremony at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, attended by prominent BJP leaders including Annamalai, Amit Malaviya, and Union Minister V Somanna.

BJP Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, tied the knot with renowned Carnatic singer and Bharatanatyam dancer Sivasri Skandaprasad in a traditional, intimate ceremony held in Bengaluru on March 6, 2025. The couple, both accomplished in their respective fields, celebrated their union in a private event surrounded by close family and friends.

Ahead of their wedding reception, set to take place on Friday, Tejasvi Surya made a unique appeal to well-wishers on social media. In a video shared on X, the 34-year-old MP requested guests not to bring flowers, bouquets, or dry fruits as gifts to the reception. Highlighting the environmental impact of these wedding traditions, Surya pointed out that 85% of wedding flowers and bouquets are discarded within 24 hours, and 300,000 kg of dry fruits are left over from weddings annually. He emphasized the potential charitable value of these discarded items, which he estimated at ₹315 crore per year.

“We want to make a difference,” Surya wrote, urging his well-wishers to avoid gifting flowers or dry fruits and instead share their blessings. He also informed that special arrangements had been made for senior citizens and people with disabilities, ensuring a comfortable and inclusive reception for all attendees.

The wedding reception, where Surya and Skandaprasad will welcome guests, will take place at Vruksha, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, from 11 am onwards.

About Sivasri Skandaprasad

Sivasri Skandaprasad, 30, is an accomplished Carnatic musician and Bharatanatyam dancer who has performed at esteemed venues such as Brahma Gana Sabha and Kartik Fine Arts, as well as internationally in Denmark and South Korea. She holds a degree in bioengineering from SASTRA University and a master's in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras. In addition, she has studied Sanskrit and earned a diploma in Ayurvedic cosmetology. Her remarkable combination of talents and academic achievements makes her a respected figure in both the cultural and academic communities.

The couple's wedding, blending tradition with modern sensibilities, reflects their shared commitment to making a positive impact, even on their special day.