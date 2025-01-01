New Year 2025: Devotees flock to temples across country, special aarti at Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain | VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI With faith and festivity intertwining, the start of 2025 witnessed a collective expression of gratitude and hope across the nation.

New Year 2025: As the new year 2025 begins, large numbers of devotees thronged temples and ghats across the country to mark the occasion with spiritual fervour and joy. The air resonated with the auspicious sounds of conch shells, the rhythmic clanging of puja bells, and devotional chants, creating a serene yet festive ambience. Devotees gathered in the early hours, many braving chilly weather, to offer prayers and seek blessings for prosperity, happiness, and good health in the year ahead. Temples were beautifully adorned with flowers and lights, while priests performed elaborate rituals, invoking divine blessings for a harmonious start to the year.

Special aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple

At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, the first morning of 2025 began with a special aarti which was attended by a large gathering of devotees. Similarly, long queues of worshippers were seen at Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple and Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple, where people gathered to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.

In Mumbai, the famous Siddhivinayak Temple witnessed a grand Ganesh aarti, drawing scores of devotees eager to start their year with divine grace. Ayodhya's Ram Temple also held special prayers, adding to the spiritual fervour.

Golden Temple Amritsar

The Golden Temple in Amritsar saw an extraordinary turnout of devotees starting at midnight. Visitors offered prayers, bowed at the holy shrine, and took ritualistic baths in the sacred pool. In Varanasi, a special Ganga Aarti was organised at the riverbanks, attracting devotees from across India and abroad, who gathered to witness the mesmerising rituals by the Ganges.

Devotees at major pilgrimages across country

Other major pilgrimage sites such as Shirdi’s Sai Temple, Puri’s Jagannath Temple, and temples in Thiruvananthapuram also saw a massive influx of worshippers. The Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu witnessed thousands of devotees climbing the hill to seek blessings, while Guwahati’s Kamakhya Temple drew large crowds performing prayers. Haryana's Panchkula-based Mansa Devi Temple also became a hub for devotees marking the new year with spiritual offerings.

