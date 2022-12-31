Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM New Year 2023 celebrations: Lucknow Police issues guidelines to prevent untoward incidents.

New Year 2023 : The Lucknow Police on Friday (December 30) issued guidelines in view of the New Year 2023 celebrations to avoid any untoward incident in the city. According to the detailed advisory issued by the Joint Commissioner of Lucknow Police PRV, Polygon, Pink Scooty and Pink Panther departments of the Lucknow Police will be in place throughout the city till 2:00 am in the night.

A total of around 7,900 police personnel will be posted throughout the city to prevent any mishaps. Drone cameras and ITMS will also be used to monitor sensitive and congested areas of all zones of the city. Also, policemen will be positioned at more than 100 places in the city to keep a watch on drunken driving and apprehend the offenders.

Drink and drive:

Apart from this, strict action will be taken against people who drink alcohol in public places. 16 companies of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) will also be deployed in the city from the evening of 31 December, said Police. Police said special arrangements have been made for the Summit building located at the Vibhuti Khand police station area. The building houses 17 bars.

Police said that the number of people at each bar will have to be displayed outside the bar.People won't be allowed to enter the building beyond capacity and security arrangements inside the building would be made by the Summit building authorities and bar themselves.

Apart from the summit building, all bars across the Lucknow Commissionerate have been asked by Police to display the capacity of the bar and how many people have entered it. The entire process will be monitored by the police and strict action will be taken against the management if any bar admits people more than its official capacity, said Lucknow Police in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Police guidelines:

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police has also issued directives to all security personnel and deployed adequate number of patrolling vehicles at crowded places to prevent any law and order situation in the state.

"In order to celebrate New Year in a peaceful manner, we have issued state- wise directives to all police personnel. We have instructed the officers to ensure there is no ruckus in the state, especially at malls, market places, clubs and bars," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

"We have deployed the police force in adequate numbers in these places, both in uniform and civil dress. Moreover, police teams will be placed at every major crossing with breath analysers to check drunken driving cases," he said.

The officer noted that the security men will ensure that no harassment is done to women and children during these celebrations, and for that "we have deployed UP-112 patrolling vehicles along with women officers".

Senior officials of the state police force will start patrolling the streets from Saturday evening itself. Kumar said security has also been stepped up at religious places which also see a rush of people during such events. He also appealed to people to follow the traffic advisory issued by the police.

"Police will be providing alternative parking facilities. We have also identified spots where youth have often indulged in stunt riding. We have placed zigzag barriers at these points to prevent such stunts and save precious lives," the ADGP added.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh witnesses highest ever arrival of tourists amid snowfall | DETAILS

Latest India News