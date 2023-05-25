Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PIL filed in SC seeking direction that only President should inaugurate New Parliament

New Parliament inauguration: A PIL has been filed in Supreme Court seeking a direction that the New Parliament Building should be inaugurated by the President of India. As many as 20 Opposition parties have announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

According to the petitioner, the Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration.

While the Congress stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying "one man's ego and desire for self-promotion" has denied the first tribal woman president her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the complex, all other Opposition parties have alleged that by this inauguration 'soul of democracy' has been sucked out.

The Opposition parties in their joint statement had also said Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, "completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response".

Latest India News