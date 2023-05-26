New Parliament building inauguration: Centre to mint Rs 75 coin to mark event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Centre to mint Rs 75 coin to mark event

New Parliament building inauguration: A special Rs 75 coin will be launched to commemorate the inauguration of the new parliament building on May 28. The Ministry of Finance informed on Thursday via a gazette notification under section 24 of the Coinage Act, 2011. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday.

The gazette notification issued by the ministry on May 25 said, “The coin of Seventy Five Rupees denomination shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of Inauguration of New Parliament Building.”

What would the new coin look like?

As per the ministry, the coin will be circular in shape with a 44 millimeters diameter. It will have 200 serrations along the edges. The coin will be made of a quaternary alloy, with 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel, and 5 per cent zinc. The standard weight of the coin will be 35 grams.

One side of the coin will have the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend Satyamev Jayate in Devnagari inscribed below. The word "Bharat" will be written in Devanagari script on the left side, and the word "India" in English on the right.

The coin will also have the rupee symbol and the denomination value of 75 in international numerals written below the Lion Capital.

The other side of the coin will bear the inscription Parliament Complex and the image of the new Parliament building. The words 'Sansad Sankul' will be written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and 'parliament complex' in English on the lower periphery of the coin. The year "2023" will be inscribed in international numerals below the image of the Parliament Complex.

The design of the coin will be in line with the guidelines specified in the First Schedule of the Constitution.

